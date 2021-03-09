Jury Selection Begins In Trial Of Former Officer Charged With Murder In The Killing Of George Floyd

The trial of Derek Chauvin has again put Minneapolis on edge. The former police officer is charged with murder in the killing of George Floyd.

Jury selection has finally kicked off, but outside the courthouse, protesters continue to call for Chauvin’s conviction. NPR’s Adrian Florido brings us the latest from Minneapolis.

