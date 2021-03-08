Why Some Districts Are Expanding Summer School Options

Schools are exploring ways to catch students up who have fallen behind during the pandemic. One option is summer school.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Maria Vazquez, deputy superintendent for Orange County Public Schools in Florida. The district is expanding its summer school from one to two months to help students make gains.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.