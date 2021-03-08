© 2020 Texas Public Radio
COVID-19 Remembrance: A Wife Carries On Her Late Husband's Legacy

Published March 8, 2021 at 10:59 AM CST
Joshua Terry, Joelle Wright Terry , Marshall Terry and Micah Terry. (Courtesy of Joelle Wright Terry)
The U.S. vaccine rollout appears to be helping slow COVID-19 deaths, which have dropped about 10% in the past two weeks. But waves of grief continue for millions of Americans who have lost someone they loved.

We remember the life of a man who died of COVID-19 earlier in the pandemic: Marshall Terry III of Clinton Township, Michigan. His wife, Joelle Wright Terry, a COVID-19 survivor herself, tells us about his love for music and God and how she is carrying on her husband’s legacy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

