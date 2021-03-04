House Sends Ambitious Bills On Voting Rights, Immigration To Senate

A number of ambitious bills are moving from the House to the Senate on Thursday.

Among the bills are an expansion to voting rights and protections for “Dreamers.” But with a 50-50 Senate, there is a low chance the bills will pass.

NPR’s Susan Davis joins us to discuss House Democrats’ strategy for promoting the bills and seeing them passed in the Senate.

