Supreme Court Considers Voting Rights Cases

The Supreme Court hears arguments on Tuesday in a pair of cases that could impact voting rights in this country. The cases involve whether a third party can turn in someone else’s ballot and whether to count ballots that are submitted in the wrong precinct.

This comes as Republican state lawmakers in a number of states have proposed measures that restrict voting access and nearly eight years after the Court threw out an important part of the Voting Right Act.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Emily Bazelon, senior research scholar at Yale Law School and staff writer at the New York Times Magazine.

