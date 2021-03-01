© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Ghana Receives 1st Shipment Of Doses Through COVAX Vaccine-Sharing Initiative

Published March 1, 2021 at 12:20 PM CST

After suspending the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine rollout in South Africa, last week Ghana became the first African country to receive a shipment of COVID-19 vaccine doses through the COVAX vaccine-sharing initiative.

Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers talks with NPR’s Eyder Peralta about the country’s response to the pandemic and vaccine rollout strategy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

