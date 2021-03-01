Ghana Receives 1st Shipment Of Doses Through COVAX Vaccine-Sharing Initiative

After suspending the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine rollout in South Africa, last week Ghana became the first African country to receive a shipment of COVID-19 vaccine doses through the COVAX vaccine-sharing initiative.

Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers talks with NPR’s Eyder Peralta about the country’s response to the pandemic and vaccine rollout strategy.

