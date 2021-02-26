© 2020 Texas Public Radio
U.S. Launches Airstrikes Against Iranian-Backed Militias In Syria

Published February 26, 2021 at 11:33 AM CST

The Pentagon says the strikes in Syria targeted Iranian-backed militia groups in response to a rocket attack at a U.S. base in Iraq last week. A civilian contractor was killed in that attack, and several U.S. troops were injured.

Host Peter O’Dowd gets the latest on the strikes, which mark the first military offensive of Biden’s presidency, from Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Security Studies Program.

