U.S. Launches Airstrikes Against Iranian-Backed Militias In Syria

The Pentagon says the strikes in Syria targeted Iranian-backed militia groups in response to a rocket attack at a U.S. base in Iraq last week. A civilian contractor was killed in that attack, and several U.S. troops were injured.

Host Peter O’Dowd gets the latest on the strikes, which mark the first military offensive of Biden’s presidency, from Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Security Studies Program.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.