The Biden administration Friday released a summary saying that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Rep. Adam Schiff, Democrat of California, chair of the House Intelligence Committee, about the report.

