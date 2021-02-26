Democrats Prepare To Pass COVID-19 Bill

On Friday, House Democrats are preparing to pass the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package. While the bill is set to include stimulus payments and more funding for testing and vaccination, an increase to the minimum wage is a no-go with Senate Parliamentarian ruling out the proposal.

