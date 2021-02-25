CNN Under Scrutiny For Letting Host Chris Cuomo Routinely Interview Brother, NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo enjoyed a popularity boom during the pandemic. He was praised for his seemingly open and transparent press conferences, and he became a fixture on his brother Chris Cuomo’s CNN show.

Now, Andrew Cuomo is under fire for not fully disclosing nursing home deaths. A former aide also says he sexually harassed her. And the scandals don’t reflect well on CNN either.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

