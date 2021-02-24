© 2020 Texas Public Radio
KTXI 90.1 FM is currently on low power after equipment at our transmitter site suffered winter storm damage.

Texas Officials Investigate Power Outages

Published February 24, 2021 at 11:06 AM CST

Texas officials have opened an investigation into whether anyone is criminally liable for the fallout from last week’s winter storms that left dozens dead and saw millions lose power for days on end.

Travis County District Attorney José Garza says his Public Integrity and Complex Crimes Unit “will do everything we can to hold powerful actors, whose action or inaction may have led to this suffering, accountable."

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Garza.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Here & Now