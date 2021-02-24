Texas Officials Investigate Power Outages

Texas officials have opened an investigation into whether anyone is criminally liable for the fallout from last week’s winter storms that left dozens dead and saw millions lose power for days on end.

Travis County District Attorney José Garza says his Public Integrity and Complex Crimes Unit “will do everything we can to hold powerful actors, whose action or inaction may have led to this suffering, accountable."

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Garza.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.