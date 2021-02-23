© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KTXI 90.1 FM is currently on low power after equipment at our transmitter site suffered winter storm damage.

Plumbers In Demand: Texas Moves To Repair Damage After Devasting Winter Storm

Published February 23, 2021 at 12:52 PM CST

With water and electricity coming back on for many Texas residents after the deadly winter storm, the next step is repairing the damage. Plumbers from across the state are racing to repair broken water pipes and water heaters.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has waived regulations, and plumbers from other states have come in to assist.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Johnny Rodriquez, lead plumber at Stan’s Heating, Air & Plumbing in Austin, about the repair efforts.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now