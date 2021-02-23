Plumbers In Demand: Texas Moves To Repair Damage After Devasting Winter Storm

With water and electricity coming back on for many Texas residents after the deadly winter storm, the next step is repairing the damage. Plumbers from across the state are racing to repair broken water pipes and water heaters.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has waived regulations, and plumbers from other states have come in to assist.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Johnny Rodriquez, lead plumber at Stan’s Heating, Air & Plumbing in Austin, about the repair efforts.

