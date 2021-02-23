COVID-19 And Economic Struggles In North Korea
South Korean intelligence officials recently said North Korea tried to steal vaccine information from drugmaker Pfizer. But North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said the country is virus-free.
It’s always hard to know what is going on inside isolated North Korea, but Kim admitted the country’s economy is in bad shape in a speech last month.
Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Victor Cha, senior vice president and Korea chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, and a professor at Georgetown University.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
