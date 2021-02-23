© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Bitcoin's Value Skyrocketed Thanks To Mainstream Investors, But Now It's Tumbling

Published February 23, 2021 at 12:33 PM CST

Bitcoin has been a hot commodity for investors, who pushed its value to new heights in the past weeks. But that took a turn over the weekend and further slumped after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed skepticism in the cryptocurrency on Monday.

Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney), business analyst for CBS News and host of “Jill On Money,” brings us the latest on Bitcoin and how to invest in it, if you can handle the volatility.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now