Bitcoin's Value Skyrocketed Thanks To Mainstream Investors, But Now It's Tumbling

Bitcoin has been a hot commodity for investors, who pushed its value to new heights in the past weeks. But that took a turn over the weekend and further slumped after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed skepticism in the cryptocurrency on Monday.

Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney), business analyst for CBS News and host of “Jill On Money,” brings us the latest on Bitcoin and how to invest in it, if you can handle the volatility.

