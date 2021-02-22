Trump Relocated The Bureau Of Land Management Headquarters. Will Biden Move It Again?

The Bureau of Land Management oversees hundreds of millions of acres of public lands, with multiple uses from recreation to oil and gas drilling.

The agency’s headquarters relocated over a year ago to Grand Junction, Colorado. Colorado leaders are pushing for the headquarters to remain in the state, but the Biden administration may have other ideas, Colorado Public Radio’s Caitlyn Kim reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.