Florida, Georgia Go To Supreme Court Over Water Rights

The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments on Monday in Florida’s long battle against Georgia over water issues.

Florida is arguing that Georgia uses too much water from their shared water basin and during a drought, water use in Georgia should be capped. Georgia says a cap on water will hurt its economy.

We have two reports on what’s at stake from WABE’s Molly Samuel in Georgia and WFSU’s Rob Diaz de Villegas in Florida.

