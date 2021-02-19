Texas Energy Crisis Leads To Nationwide Natural Gas Shortage

In Texas, an energy crisis spurred by freezing weather conditions is putting a strain on the country’s supply of natural gas.

Natural gas production fell by 20% this week due to the record-breaking cold snap in oil centers like Texas and Oklahoma. Industry analysts are now worried the shortages could drag on for weeks even as oil and gas pipelines start to thaw out.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Mike Regan, senior editor for Bloomberg News, about how the natural gas shortage is impacting Texas and the rest of the country.

