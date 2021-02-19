© 2020 Texas Public Radio
New FCC Chief On Bridging The Digital Divide, Banning Huawei

Published February 19, 2021 at 12:20 PM CST
Federal Communication Commission Commissioner Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
The Federal Communications Commission has a new leader. Jessica Rosenworcel was appointed as acting chairwoman last month by President Biden.

Her first task? Making what she calls “long overdue” upgrades to improve the FCC’s broadband maps, which she says will help bridge the digital divide.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Rosenworcel about broadband access and Huaewi.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Here & Now