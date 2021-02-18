© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Refugee Resettlement Community Gears Up For Changes Under Biden Administration

Published February 18, 2021 at 12:11 PM CST

During his four years in office, former President Donald Trump dramatically cut the number of refugees let into the country. In October, his administration set the cap at 15,000 — the lowest number since the refugee resettlement program began back in 1980.

Earlier this month at the State Department, President Biden said he is raising that cap to 125,000 — not far from where it was when former President Barack Obama left office.

As WCPN ideastream’s Nick Castele reports, it’s also going to take some time for the refugee resettlement network to reassemble itself, from camps around the world to caseworkers in places like Cleveland, Ohio.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

