New York Times Obituary Writer On The Struggles Of Covering COVID-19

Published February 18, 2021 at 11:33 AM CST

At The New York Times, obituary writer Glenn Rifkin has had to pivot to cover those who have died from the coronavirus. Rifkin calls the tragedy of covering the pandemic the “anonymity of big numbers” and seeks to honor each life with his contributions to the paper’s “Those We’ve Lost.”

Host Lisa Mullins speaks with Rifkin about his process and ideology behind writing the obituaries.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

