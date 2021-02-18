© 2020 Texas Public Radio
KVHL 91.7 FM and KTXI 90.1 FM are currently off-air due to weather-related issues. Internet streams are unaffected, and you may still listen through the TPR app. Other stations are currently on low power.

New Driver's License Photo Surprises California Woman

Published February 18, 2021 at 4:57 AM CST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Most of us have taken a bad driver's license picture. Lesley Pilgrim of Sacramento was surprised to get a new license featuring a photo of her wearing a facemask. Pilgrim says she'd been vigilant not to remove her mask too early at the DMV - a good intention that backfired. The ID is valid, but DMV officials say they'll have her return to take a more conventionally disappointing photo. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition