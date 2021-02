Rush Limbaugh has died, his wife Kathryn Limbaugh announced Wednesday on his talk show. He was 70 and had been diagnosed with lung cancer.

The conservative talk radio host was one of the most powerful voices on the American right.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley talk about Limbaugh’s legacy with NPR’s David Folkenflik.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

