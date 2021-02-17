Pop-Up Clinics Aim To Equitably Distribute COVID-19 Vaccine To Seattle's Communities Of Color

Nationwide, Black and Latino Americans are getting vaccinated at far lower rates, and the state of Washington is no exception.

Here & Now’s Tonya Mosley talks with Ahmed Ali, a pharmacist and executive director of the Somali Health Board, who is helping set up pop-up vaccine clinics aimed at equitably distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to communities of color in Seattle, Washington.

