Pop-Up Clinics Aim To Equitably Distribute COVID-19 Vaccine To Seattle's Communities Of Color

Published February 17, 2021 at 12:11 PM CST

Nationwide, Black and Latino Americans are getting vaccinated at far lower rates, and the state of Washington is no exception.

Here & Now’s Tonya Mosley talks with Ahmed Ali, a pharmacist and executive director of the Somali Health Board, who is helping set up pop-up vaccine clinics aimed at equitably distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to communities of color in Seattle, Washington.

Here & Now wants to know what questions our listeners have about the COVID-19 vaccine. Submit your questions here.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

