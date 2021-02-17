© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Congressman Charges Trump Conspired With Extremists In Lawsuit Invoking The Ku Klux Klan Act

Published February 17, 2021 at 11:11 AM CST

Former President Donald Trump could still face legal consequences for the Capitol insurrection, despite his acquittal by the Senate.

Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi has filed a civil lawsuit against Trump, accusing the former president of conspiring with far-right extremists who stormed the Capitol last month.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Emily Bazelon, senior research scholar at Yale Law School and staff writer at the New York Times Magazine.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

