Facebook To Scale Back Politics In Users' News Feeds

The world’s dominant social network once again finds itself at the center of some of society’s biggest controversies. With conspiracy theories about COVID-19 running wild, Facebook is stepping up its crackdown on vaccine misinformation.

And after the Capitol insurrection last month, Facebook is paring back the amount of political content that appears in users’ news feeds. That’s all against the backdrop of new regulations that could be coming out of Washington.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Elizabeth Dwoskin, Silicon Valley correspondent for the Washington Post.

