© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KSTX 89.1 FM, KPAC 88.3 FM, KVHL 91.7 FM and KTXI 90.1 FM are currently off-air due to weather-related issues. Internet streams are unaffected, and you may still listen through the TPR app. Other stations are currently on low power.

Electric, Natural Gas, Wind: Blackouts In Texas Illustrate Dependency Of Systems As Climate Changes

Published February 16, 2021 at 11:06 AM CST

Extreme cold and snowy conditions are straining power grids around the country.

Texans seem to be bearing the brunt of the outages with more than 4 million homes and businesses starting the day Tuesday without power. Texas has its own power grid and some are questioning why it hasn’t been able to handle the demand.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Daniel Cohan, a professor at Rice University in Houston who studies air, climate and energy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now