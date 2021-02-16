Electric, Natural Gas, Wind: Blackouts In Texas Illustrate Dependency Of Systems As Climate Changes
Extreme cold and snowy conditions are straining power grids around the country.
Texans seem to be bearing the brunt of the outages with more than 4 million homes and businesses starting the day Tuesday without power. Texas has its own power grid and some are questioning why it hasn’t been able to handle the demand.
Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Daniel Cohan, a professor at Rice University in Houston who studies air, climate and energy.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
