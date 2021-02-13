© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Government/Politics

Spanish — And Latinos — Should Be More Than An Election Year Afterthought, Group Says

By Juana Summers
Published February 13, 2021 at 7:10 AM CST
Voto Latino is encouraging members of Congress to learn to speak Spanish fluently and pressing them to reach out to Latino constituents in substantive ways between campaign seasons.

Government/PoliticsWeekend EditionLatino vote
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political reporter for NPR covering demographics and culture. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
