Fireworks, music, and more to ring in 2026 in downtown San Antonio

Tens of thousands of revelers will gather in Hemisfair to officially welcome 2026 to San Antonio.

Celebrate San Antonio is capped by a huge 14-minute-long fireworks show reflected in the windows of the Tower of the Americas and lighting up streets across downtown. There will also be food and beverage vendors and music on various stages.

The free event is hosted by the San Antonio Parks Foundation and runs from 6 p.m. until midnight on Wednesday, Dec. 31.

This year's celebration includes what's called the "World's Largest Dance Party" with music on the main stage on Market Street with DJ Celebr8 and Melange, at 6 and 9 p.m. respectively. Organizers say Melange is known for its high energy covers, dynamic music, and costume changes.

It's hoped attendance at the dance party will be large enough to set a new world record. Guinness World Records places the biggest such party ever at 13,000.

There will be a glow party and DJ music by Men-Yo at Plaza Juarez at La Villita from 6 p.m. to midnight that includes food, drinks, cocktails, cold beer and spirits. And a similar set up at Civic Park with Sound Cream Airstream and its high-energy vibe.

And there will be a kid-and family-friendly area behind the Magik Theatre on South Alamo, including a carnival and snow globe photo opportunity from noon to 9 p.m.

Here are some FAQ and answers from the San Antonio Parks Foundation:

Where is the event located? Celebrate SA is held in downtown San Antonio, including Civic Park, La Villita, and the Arneson River Theatre.

Is Celebrate SA free to attend? Yes! Celebrate SA is a free, family-friendly event open to the public.

Will there be food and drinks available? Yes. A variety of food vendors will be onsite, along with bars offering beer, wine, and cocktails for guests 21+.

Is Celebrate SA family-friendly? Absolutely! Celebrate SA is designed for all ages, with activities and entertainment for kids, teens, and adults.

Are pets allowed? For safety reasons, pets are not permitted, with the exception of service animals.

What happens if it rains? Celebrate SA is a rain or shine event. Guests are encouraged to dress for the weather.

Will there be security at the event? Yes. Celebrate SA will have onsite security and a police presence to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.

Is parking available? Yes. Downtown parking garages and street parking will be available. Guests are encouraged to arrive early or use rideshare services/carpool.

Are outside food and drinks allowed? Outside food and beverages are not permitted. No outside alcohol, coolers, large bags, chairs or backpacks are allowed. All guests and bags are subject to search when entering event.

