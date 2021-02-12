New Britney Spears Documentary Leaves Lingering Questions

The one-time princess of pop is back in the spotlight with the release of a new documentary surrounding her rise to fame. “The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears” looks into the singer’s stardom at just 16 years old.

But while the documentary addresses the media’s mistreatment of the star, her father’s tight legal hold over her, and fans’ growing concerns for her mental health, there are still lingering questions.

NPR TV critic Eric Deggans joins us to discuss.

