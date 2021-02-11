© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Suits Belonging To 'Jeopardy!' Host Alex Trebek Donated To Charity

Published February 11, 2021 at 6:03 AM CST

SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Sacha Pfeiffer. The late "Jeopardy!" host, Alex Trebek, was known for his kindness, his generosity and for those nice suits he wore. Trebek's son decided to donate his father's wardrobe to a social services group called The Doe Fund. It'll be worn by job seekers as part of a work reentry program. And that wardrobe is large - 14 suits, 58 dress shirts, 300 neckties, nine pairs of dress shoes. The list goes on. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

