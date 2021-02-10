© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Republicans Pan Trump Impeachment Trial Lawyers

Published February 10, 2021 at 11:06 AM CST

Republican strategist Alice Stewart joins Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers to discuss what it means that the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is moving forward with the support of one additional Republican senator.

After widely-criticized arguments by Trump’s lawyers on Tuesday, Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy changed his vote to agree with Democrats that a trial of Trump is constitutional.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

