Republicans Pan Trump Impeachment Trial Lawyers

Republican strategist Alice Stewart joins Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers to discuss what it means that the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is moving forward with the support of one additional Republican senator.

After widely-criticized arguments by Trump’s lawyers on Tuesday, Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy changed his vote to agree with Democrats that a trial of Trump is constitutional.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

