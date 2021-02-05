U.S Economy Adds 49,000 Jobs In January, Ford Raises Investment In Electric Cars
U.S. employers added 49,000 jobs in January, a small gain for the labor market after payrolls were drastically cut in December.
Ford also announced plans to invest $29 billion in electric and self-driving vehicles through 2025.
Here & Now’s Lisa Mullins speaks with Mike Regan, senior editor for Bloomberg News.
