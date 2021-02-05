© 2020 Texas Public Radio
U.S Economy Adds 49,000 Jobs In January, Ford Raises Investment In Electric Cars

Published February 5, 2021 at 12:33 PM CST

U.S. employers added 49,000 jobs in January, a small gain for the labor market after payrolls were drastically cut in December.

Ford also announced plans to invest $29 billion in electric and self-driving vehicles through 2025.

Here & Now’s Lisa Mullins speaks with Mike Regan, senior editor for Bloomberg News.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Here & Now