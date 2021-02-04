© 2020 Texas Public Radio
House To Vote On Stripping Rep. Greene Of Committee Assignments

Published February 4, 2021 at 11:06 AM CST

The House will vote on Thursday whether to strip Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee assignments after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a Republican, chose not to discipline her.

Greene is a Trump supporter who has espoused debunked conspiracy theories.

Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers speaks with NPR congressional correspondent Kelsey Snell.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR.

