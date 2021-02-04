House To Vote On Stripping Rep. Greene Of Committee Assignments
The House will vote on Thursday whether to strip Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee assignments after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a Republican, chose not to discipline her.
Greene is a Trump supporter who has espoused debunked conspiracy theories.
Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers speaks with NPR congressional correspondent Kelsey Snell.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
