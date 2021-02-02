Nonprofits Step In To Address Challenges To Vaccine Distribution In Bastrop County, Texas

Many counties in Texas are beginning to roll out their COVID-19 vaccination plans. That includes smaller counties like Bastrop County east of Austin, where officials and community leaders are working to address some of their unique hurdles.

Ashley Lopez from member station KUT in Austin reports that includes issues with internet access, as well as fears among immigrant communities.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.