Moscow Judge Sentences Russian Opposition Leader To 3.5 Years In Prison

A judge has ruled to send Alexei Navalny, a Kremlin critic, to prison for three and a half years for parole violations in 2014. Navalny called the charges politically motivated.

His recent return to Russia after an assassination attempt sparked nationwide protests against the Kremlin.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Lucian Kim, NPR’s international correspondent based in Moscow.

