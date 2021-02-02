© 2020 Texas Public Radio
House Impeachment Managers' Brief Argues Trump Is Directly Responsible For Capitol Riot

Published February 2, 2021 at 12:11 PM CST

The House impeachment managers have filed a brief ahead of next week’s Senate trial arguing that former President Trump is directly responsible for the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol in January.

Lawmakers are calling for Trump to be convicted and barred from holding future federal office. NPR senior political editor Domenico Montanaro joins us with the latest.

