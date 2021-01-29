Arizona's Cactus League Calls For Delay To Baseball Spring Training

Every year, half of Major League Baseball’s teams — and their fans — swarm to Arizona, forming the Cactus League for the start of spring training.

However, Cactus League and local officials are calling to delay spring training due to rising COVID-19 infection rates in Arizona’s Maricopa County. Any delay would have to be negotiated between MLB and the players’ union, signaling a prickly start to the Cactus League.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Bridget Binsbacher, executive director of the Cactus League, about their letter to MLB commissioner Rob Manfred.

