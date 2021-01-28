© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Cites Face 'Heightened Threat' Of Violent Extremists, Department Of Homeland Security Warns

Published January 28, 2021 at 11:40 AM CST

The Department of Homeland Security put out a terrorism advisory bulletin on Thursday, citing a heightened threat across the U.S. of “ideologically-motivated violent extremists.”

“Information suggests that some ideologically-motivated violent extremists with objections to the exercise of governmental authority and the presidential transition, as well as other perceived grievances fueled by false narratives, could continue to mobilize to incite or commit violence,” the bulletin reads.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with NPR national security correspondent Greg Myre.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Here & Now