Amazon Warehouse Workers In Alabama Push To Unionize

Amazon employees in Alabama will soon vote on whether to form the first union of U.S. warehouse workers at the company. And according to organizers, more than half of the facility’s employees have already indicated they want a union shop.

The National Labor Relations Board set up the election after hearing from those workers over the summer. Amazon has historically resisted unionization — at least two past union drives at the company have failed. But organizers think this time may be different.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Stuart Appelbaum, president of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU).

