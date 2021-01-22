Lil Wayne, Kodak Black Among Trump's Flurry Of Pardons And Commutations

On his last day, former President Trump issued 143 pardons and commutations — mostly white-collar criminals, but noticeably the list included rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black, as well as two rap executives.

But how did these figures get on Trump’s radar in the first place, and what does it mean for his view of Black America?

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Sidney Madden, editor for NPR Music and co-host of the podcast “Louder Than A Riot.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

