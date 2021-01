Sharon Begley, senior science writer at STAT News, died on Saturday due to complications from lung cancer. She was 64 years old.

Begley’s editor Gideon Gil reflects on her journalism career that spanned 43 years at Newsweek, the Wall Street Journal, Reuters and STAT.

