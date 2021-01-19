D.C. Hotel Owner On Why He's Open For Business On Inauguration Day Despite Threats Of Violence

Ahead of Wednesday’s presidential inauguration, some hotels are choosing to stay open despite increased security and calls by local leaders for visitors to avoid the area due to threats of violence.

Host Tonya Mosley talks with Adam Crain, owner of Adam’s Inn, on his decision to stay open this week. His small hotel was also open during the Jan. 6 insurrection on the Capitol and was found to have provided room and board for two Proud Boys members.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.