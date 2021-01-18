Rep. Lauren Boebert Faces Scrutiny Following Capitol Insurrection
Two weeks after Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert took office, there are already calls for her to resign or be expelled from Congress.
The political newcomer, who has vowed to carry a gun in Washington, has long inspired excitement and anger. But since the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, she’s come under new scrutiny.
Colorado Public Radio’s Stina Sieg takes a look at Boebert’s first days in office.
