Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, it is time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Negin, celebrity endorsements of products are nothing new. George Clooney sells tequila. Gwyneth makes these gross candles. But after successfully launching his own line of guitars, Queen's Brian May announced a new sponsored product this week. What?

NEGIN FARSAD: Brian May official legwarmers.

SAGAL: No.

FARSAD: Can you give me a hint?

SAGAL: Sure. He thought about calling it Brian No. 5.

FARSAD: Oh, Brian May official perfume.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Not only is it the official perfume - it's a perfume that smells intentionally like badgers.

FARSAD: Oh.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: (Laughter).

SAGAL: The lead guitarist for Queen unveiled a new line of perfume that will make you smell somewhat like a badger, proving that you are not the only one having a hard time adjusting to life in quarantine.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: We don't really know why anyone would want to smell like a badger, an animal that literally has bad in its name. The perfume is over $200 a bottle, but a portion of the proceeds go to restore and protect badger populations in Great Britain. That seems great until you start to wonder where exactly they're getting all this badger smell from.

FARSAD: Yeah. Like, are they wringing out badgers into, like...

SAGAL: (Laughter).

FARSAD: ...Little bottles?

SAGAL: It's like a...

FARSAD: Because that seems against their own mission.

SAGAL: ...Picking up a badger and holding it over a bucket and, like, wringing it like laundry - badger, like, ow.

ROBERTS: This - I now must know. What does a badger smell like?

SAGAL: I'm guessing - I don't know. I've never smelt a badger myself, nor have I smelt Mr. May's perfume. But I imagine it's a musky scent.

ROBERTS: OK.

LUKE BURBANK: Can you believe we made it through this whole topic without anyone making a we don't need no stinking badgers reference?

(LAUGHTER)

BURBANK: I mean, that's restraint...

SAGAL: Oh, my God.

BURBANK: ...For this cast.

ROBERTS: Oh, Luke. Luke.

SAGAL: I don't know whether I'm more upset that we almost avoided that, or I'm more upset that we didn't avoid it entirely.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ANOTHER ONE BITES THE DUST")

QUEEN: Let's go.

SAGAL: Coming up, do you want to play Bluff the Listener, or are you chicken? Call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT if you dare. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.