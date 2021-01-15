Individuals With Down Syndrome Should Get Vaccinated For COVID-19 Early, CDC Recommends

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending individuals with comorbidities get vaccinated from the coronavirus early, which now includes those with Down Syndrome.

Back in December, the CDC added people with Down Syndrome to its list of those at high risk from severe illness resulting from COVID-19, alongside the elderly and the obese.

Host Lisa Mullins speaks with Joaquin Espinosa, executive director of the Linda Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome, about the link between Down Syndrome and increased COVID-19 risk.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

