Biden's Coronavirus Relief Plan Includes Financial Support For Families, Businesses

Published January 15, 2021 at 11:33 AM CST

President-elect Joe Biden is calling on Congress to approve a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan when he takes office in less than a week. The American Rescue Plan includes additional financial support to help keep families and businesses afloat until COVID-19 vaccines are more widely distributed.

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins speaks with Mike Regan, senior editor for Bloomberg News, about what’s included in the plan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

