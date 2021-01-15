Biden's Coronavirus Relief Plan Includes Financial Support For Families, Businesses

President-elect Joe Biden is calling on Congress to approve a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan when he takes office in less than a week. The American Rescue Plan includes additional financial support to help keep families and businesses afloat until COVID-19 vaccines are more widely distributed.

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins speaks with Mike Regan, senior editor for Bloomberg News, about what’s included in the plan.

