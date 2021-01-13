Mayor Of Phoenix Responds To Racist Zoom Bombing During Memorial For Local Civil Rights Icon

During Tuesday’s memorial to the late Phoenix civil rights icon Calvin C. Goode, hackers interrupted the online service with racial slurs. Goode, who died in December, had served 22 years on the Phoenix City Council.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Kate Gallego, the mayor of Phoenix, about the response to the racist hack.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.