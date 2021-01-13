Dismantling 'Shingle Mountain': Removal Of Toxic Waste Pile In Dallas Underway

In the heart of Southeast Dallas, a huge pile of toxic waste looms over a community. It’s a mound of roofing shingles stacked so high it’s been given the notorious nickname “Shingle Mountain.”

After close to a three-year fight to get rid of it, the city hired a company to haul it away. That process is now underway.

Alejandra Martinez with member station KERA has the story of how Shingle Mountain came to be through the eyes of the people who were forced to live in its shadow.

