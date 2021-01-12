Parler Remains Offline As Legal Battle With Amazon Continues

Parler remains offline as it continues its court case against Amazon. The self-described “free speech” social network wants a judge to reverse Amazon Web Services’ decision Saturday to stop hosting Parler.

The move has been condemned by conservatives, but Amazon said was necessary because of “violent content” on the site. This decision follows a flurry of social media bans against President Trump in light of last week’s storming of the Capitol, and it has given new urgency to a long-simmering question in tech: Does deplatforming work?

Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers speaks with Elizabeth Dwoskin, Silicon Valley correspondent for The Washington Post.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

