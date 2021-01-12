© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Houston Methodist Administers 50,000 Vaccinations As City Struggles With Rising COVID-19 Cases

Published January 12, 2021 at 11:11 AM CST
A health care worker receives the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 21, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Go Nakamura/Getty Images)
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said on Monday that his city is “in the middle of a storm,” describing the spread of coronavirus infections as Houston’s positivity rate inches toward 18%.

The city’s Health Department is ramping up vaccine efforts and hoping to open two vaccine supersites in the coming weeks. So far, the city has delivered about 14,000 of its 22,000 doses.

But that doesn’t include doses given by Texas hospitals including Houston Methodist, where 50,000 doses have been given out.

Host Callum Borchers talks to Houston Methodist CEO Marc Boom about the hospital’s rollout and goals moving forward.

