Houston Methodist Administers 50,000 Vaccinations As City Struggles With Rising COVID-19 Cases

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said on Monday that his city is “in the middle of a storm,” describing the spread of coronavirus infections as Houston’s positivity rate inches toward 18%.

The city’s Health Department is ramping up vaccine efforts and hoping to open two vaccine supersites in the coming weeks. So far, the city has delivered about 14,000 of its 22,000 doses.

But that doesn’t include doses given by Texas hospitals including Houston Methodist, where 50,000 doses have been given out.

Host Callum Borchers talks to Houston Methodist CEO Marc Boom about the hospital’s rollout and goals moving forward.

